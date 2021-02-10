Kevin James Reacts To Upcoming ‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ Series: ‘God Bless Them’

Kevin James isn’t sweating satire.

Later this year, a new dramedy titled “Kevin Can F**k Himself” is expected to debut on AMC, and now the comedian is sharing his thoughts on the show’s pointed reference.

RELATED: Kevin James Leads ‘The Crew’ In New NASCAR Comedy Series

Originally announced in 2018, the AMC series came about following the much-publicized recasting of Erinn Hayes’ role as James’ wife on the network sitcom “Kevin Can Wait”.

Hayes was replaced by James’ former “King of Queens” co-star Leah Remini for season 2, though a decline in ratings led to the show’s cancellation after the second season.

“Kevin Can F**k Himself”, which alternates between a more realistic single-camera style and traditional multi-camera sitcom style, is told from the point of view of a sitcom wife, played by “Schitt’s Creek” star Annie Murphy.

RELATED: Kevin James And Leah Remini Thank Fans After ‘Kevin Can Wait’ Is Cancelled

Asked about the series and its cheeky title, James told TVLine, “I think if they can use me to get their show made, and it’s a great show, God bless them. Good for them.”

The series, which James has no involvement in, is produced by Valerie Armstrong and Rashida Jones.

Entertainment Weekly asked James whether he would appear on the show if invited, to which he said, “Absolutely. Why not? It’s hard getting shows on nowadays. And if you can do something creative and funny, you can’t argue with it.”

James will star in the NASCAR-themed comedy “The Crew” at Netflix, premiering Feb. 15.