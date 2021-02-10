Kevin Federline Shares Statement Following Release Of ‘Framing Britney Spears’ Documentary

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline has released a statement via his lawyer following the release of the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary.

The doc, which is the latest from The New York Times Presents series, began as a look back at the misogynistic media coverage of Spears throughout her career through a post-Me Too lens. It then expanded as the singer entered an ongoing legal battle with her father Jamie Spears over her conservatorship, which the 39-year-old has been under since she was 26.

“Kevin has no involvement with regard to Britney and her attorneys asking to remove [Britney’s dad] Jamie as conservator. He has stayed out of the conservatorship issues,” Federline’s family law attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told E! News.

He added of Spears’ personal conservator: “He thinks Jodi Montgomery has done an admirable job and he has no other position to state with regard to the conservatorship.”

Spears and Federline share two sons together: Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14.

The lawyer pointed out that the two kids “are doing great and Kevin is enjoying watching them grow up and evolve.” He also has “no idea whether the kids are aware of the documentary.”

Back in 2019, Spears and Federline agreed on 70 per cent custody for Federline and 30 per cent for Spears after a previous 50-50 split.

“Kevin enjoys the full extent of the custody that he has. Both parties are working well in exchanging custody,” the lawyer added.