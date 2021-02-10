Dionne Warwick Says Series About Her Early Life Is Potentially In The Works With Teyana Taylor

Music legend Dionne Warwick is teasing that a series about her life may be in the works, potentially involving Teyana Taylor and Netflix.

“It’s going to be a series, we’re planning to do an episodic type of a show,” Warwick told EW in an interview last month. “[Teyana] is certainly a talented young lady with whom I’ve had the pleasure of interfacing. In fact, we had a conversation last night on the telephone.”

In mid-December, Warwick, who has become a social media sensation during the pandemic, first mentioned her interest in a series about her life in a Twitter video. She tweeted that fans didn’t need to ask who she would want to play her because it “would obviously be Teyana Taylor”. Warwick also tagged the Netflix Twitter account in the tweet who responded with “taking notes.”

As for Taylor, she’s totally game, according to Warwick.

“She’s very excited about the prospect of being involved and she’s also going to be very, very much involved in directing it and putting together parts and parcel of how we see this going,” she says.

Adding, “Netflix is one of the places I’ve been looking at possibly doing it,” Warwick explains the streaming giant is “not the only place that we’re looking at but Netflix seems to be the leading episodic [platform] to do something similar to what I want to do.”

“There’s a lot of very exciting stuff going on right now!” she says.