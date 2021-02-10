‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ Announcement Brings Tails To The Front

The pack is growing strong in Paramount’s new trailer for “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”.

Sonic’s mechanically minded fox friend Tails, who was teased at the end of “Sonic the Hedgehog”, appears to play a major role in the sequel. Paramount confirmed the sequel and release date in a title announcement video posted on Wednesday.

RELATED: ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Zooms To The Top Of The Weekend Box Office

Tails originally appeared in “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” video game. The theme music in the video above is a remix of the Emerald Hill Zone theme, the first level of the series’ sophomore video game.

The development process of the original film appeared to be a nightmare for animators. The more realistic version of the iconic SEGA video game character was supremely disliked in the original reveal trailer.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Responds To Presidential Shoutout In ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’

Animators were tasked with going back through the film and completely re-designing Sonic to look more like the video game character and less like a realistic hedgehog-human hybrid. It all worked out for the best, however, as the revised version premiered to positive reviews and a strong box office performance.

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” premieres on April 8, 2022.