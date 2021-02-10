Rebecca Black Celebrates 10 Years Of ‘Friday’ With A ‘Really Fun’ Remix Full Of ‘Chaos’

It’s 2021 and Rebecca Black is still looking forward to the weekend.

The pop star is celebrating the decennial of her cult classic ‘Friday’ with a remix that modernizes the original track, all while still capturing that playful spirit we got addicted to 10 years ago today.

“I think there’s a lot of things I don’t know about ‘Friday’ in terms of people asking me why it went as viral as it did back then, but I do think there was this really pure sense of insanity that was accidental,” Black told ET Canada. “I feel like I’m 100 years older but I still feel like a child. The world has really changed.

“Making this project has been so much fun, and a celebratory thing for all of us,” she added. “I think we’ve all just been kind of messing around and making it as crazy as we can because we feel free to, and so I think it’ll just be really fun to watch it all go down and see everyone’s reaction.”

The remix, produced by Dylan Brady of 100 gecs, is buoyed by vocals from the worldwide ambassador of bounce music Big Freedia, pop music agitator Dorian Electra, and ‘partyin, partyin, fun, fun, fun’ favourites 3OH!3.

“I literally had no idea what was going to happen when I started asking people [to join the track] and I was thrilled that it was really genuinely some of my closest friends that have been a part of it,” Black said of her shock when so many artists wanted to be featured on the remix.

The music video, directed by Weston Allen, adds to the campiness. It reimagines her status in the 2010s zeitgeist through a hypnotic, futuristic universe that sees Black’s iconic car shot matured into a technicolour drag race between herself and Electra, with the track’s brand new RIAA Gold plaque sitting in the front seat.

‘Friday’ was originally released on this day in 2011, and though the track seemed to go viral overnight, it appeared to be for all the wrong reasons, as Black became the subject of heartbreaking cyber-bullying. Now, she just hopes the world “finds it really fun.”

“I hope people will hear the chaos and find it really fun, and I think ‘Friday’ kind of now represents this part of the internet that feels like 100 years ago to some people, but also feels quite like yesterday, and feels like this much more Wild West version of the internet that maybe doesn’t exist so much anymore,” Black said. “I think we all look back on that and feel like it was a simpler time.”

Black, who never feared discussing her dark moments post-‘Friday’, has since become an advocate for anti-bullying and the larger LGBTQ+ community. The 23-year-old singer plans to release a new project later this year starting with the lead single “Girlfriend”.

“‘Girlfriend’ was the first song of my own that I put out after coming out as queer, and while that might not mean much to some people, as a queer person, it means everything to be able to speak about it so freely,” Black said.

“I’ve been hard at work just trying to make this music the best it can be and as honest as it can be, and be the best representative as part of the queer community as much as I can be, and it’s really awesome,” she added. “I’ve spent over a year working on this project and I’m really thrilled to hear what people think about it. I think it’ll surprise a lot of people, but it’s all music that I really love. It’s coming this summer if I can get my act together.”

Watch the ‘Friday (Remix)’ above.