Lionel Richie Remembers Writing ‘We Are The World’ With Michael Jackson And His Python

Snakes don’t exactly help Lionel Richie’s songwriting process.

On Wednesday, the legendary singer appeared on Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” and looked back on co-writing the classic charity single “We Are the World” with Michael Jackson.

“The obstacle of writing the song was not writing the song,” Richie recalled. “The obstacle of writing the song was the python he had, the albino python that he lost in the bedroom. So we are writing the lyrics and I’m lying on the floor and I hear this little sound, ‘Arrr. Arrr.’ And I look over my shoulder and there is this albino python head looking at me.”

He continued, “Drew, I was screaming like the last horror movie that you’ve ever seen in your whole life. And he kept saying to me, ‘Lionel, he loves you. He just wants to say he loves you.’”

Richie also talked about watching his daughter Nicole Richie grow up friends with Barrymore.

“I know so much about you from behind the scenes of my daughter Nicole… I always get to hear what you all are doing from time to time,” he said.

“It’s true, I love your daughter so much and recently her and our group of girlfriends really helped each other,” Barrymore said. “We were like, ‘We just have to do this, we just have to do the Zoom thing, it’s not what anyone wants to do but we have to maintain our connection’ because you just start to feel like life is a surreal memory.”

Richie added, “Well what I love about it is when you all finish those talks it’s almost like you are saving the world. I just want to know what your conclusions are at the end of all this because you cover every subject you guys. It’s just amazing.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays on Global at 3 p.m. ET/PT.