Emma Roberts Celebrates 30th Birthday As A New Mom With Super Relatable Post

Emma Roberts is celebrating her first-ever birthday as a new mom.

The actress, who turned 30-years-old on Wednesday (Feb. 10), shared a super relatable selfie celebrating her milestone birthday, just months after welcoming her first child.

“30 baby,” Roberts shared to Instagram.

In late December, Roberts and her boyfriend, actor Garrett Hedlund, welcomed a baby boy named Rhodes Robert Hedlund.

Roberts’ birthday post gathered a lot of love from her followers and famous friends.

Actress Rashida Jones commented, writing, “Happy Birthday angel!”

Jessica Alba added, “You got this mama! Happy Birthday!”

Sarah Paulson, Roberts’ “American Horror Story” co-star, shared a birthday shoutout to her pal on her own Instagram Story. Sharing a throwback photo of the pair, Paulson simply wrote, “Happy Birthday my beautiful friend.”

In her own post, Lea Michele, Roberts’ longtime friend and “Scream Queen co-star, wrote, “Happy Birthday to the Queen Emma Roberts. I love you so much Em and can’t believe we are mamas now together with our little boys.”

She added, “Thank you for being the funniest, most ride-or-die, bachelorette MVP, bestie a girl could ever ask for. I love you.”