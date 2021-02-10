Willie Nelson Talks Out-Smoking Snoop Dogg On Weed Fuelled Trip To Amsterdam

Willie Neslon’s weed smoking abilities can’t be beat.

In a new interview with The Daily Beast, the legendary country singer and marijuana aficionado was asked about Snoop Dogg’s claims that he couldn’t keep up with Nelson’s smoking.

only person that every smoked me out is willie mothafuckn nelson!!! straight O.G. — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) November 12, 2009

“That was over in Amsterdam! I called Snoop and I said, ‘Hey buddy, you gotta come over here. This is where it’s at!’ So he came over and we hit every bar, every smoke place in Amsterdam. We had a helluva time,” Nelson commented.

Asked if anyone has actually out-smoked him, Nelson said, “Oh, I don’t know. There’s probably people that can out-smoke me! I don’t do a lot of smoking anymore. I’ve switched over to a vaporizer because it’s better on my lungs.”