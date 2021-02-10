Joe Pesci’s $6.5 Million New Jersey Mansion Is A Shrine To Joe Pesci

Click to share this via email

Joe Pesci’s mansion is up for sale.

The 78-year-old Oscar-winner recently re-listed his beach house for sale in Lavallette, NJ for $6.5 million on Realtor.com.

With eight bedrooms, the 7,200-square-foot Art Deco property sits right on the shoreline.

Among its many amenities is a decked out media room that acts as a shrine to its owner, featuring at least 24 movie posters for Pesci’s movies, including “GoodFellas”, “My Cousin Vinny” and “Home Alone”. The entertainment room also features a pinball machine, TV and wet bar.