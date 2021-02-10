‘Buffy’ Actress Charisma Carpenter Says Joss Whedon ‘Abused His Power’ And Traumatized Her

Charisma Carpenter joins “Justice League” actor Ray Fisher in accusing Joss Whedon of abusive behaviour in the workplace.

Carpenter, who worked with Whedon on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Angel”, accused the renowned filmmaker of verbal abuse that traumatized her.

“For nearly two decades, I have held my tongue and even made excuses for certain events that traumatize me to this day,” she began her statement on Twitter. “Joss Whedon abused his power on numerous occasions while working together on the sets of ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ and ‘Angel’.“

“The disturbing incidents triggered a chronic physical condition from which I still suffer. It is with a beating, heavy heart that I say I coped in isolation and, at times, destructively,” Carpenter continued. “He was mean and biting, disparaging about others openly, and often played favourites.”

Whedon allegedly called her “fat” in front of the cast and crew while she was pregnant. Carpenter says Whedon asked if she was “going to keep it” and “manipulatively weaponized my womanhood and faith against me.”

Carpenter’s co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar chimed in, saying that while she loves the “Buffy” franchise she has no interest in being associated with Whedon.

“While I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summer, I don’t want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon,” Gellar wrote on Instagram. “I am more focused on raising my family and surviving a pandemic currently, so I will not be making any further statements at this time. But I stand with all survivors of abuse and am proud of them for speaking out.”

ET Canada has reached out to Whedon’s manager for comment.