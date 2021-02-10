Chloë Grace Moretz Admits She ‘Had An Unhealthy Relationship With Food For Years’: ‘I Never Felt Fully Satisfied’

Chloë Grace Moretz discusses fitness and learning to put the right things into her body in a new interview with Shape.

The 24-year-old, who has spent most of her life travelling or on a set from age 5, says of spending time at home and her fitness habits in quarantine: “In quarantine, I’ve paused the trainer workouts. For the first time, I’ve realized I have the ability to continue regular exercise on my own, although it may not be as intense.“

Adding, “Some days, all I can muster is getting up and stretching. It’s enough to say, ‘I thought about working out, but now I’m sitting here and at least I’m having 20 minutes of quiet.’ I’m using that designated workout time to unravel my emotions.”

The actress goes on to talk about her relationship with food, telling the mag: “I had quite an unhealthy relationship with food for years, always trying to create a calorie deficit and never feeling fully satisfied. One big thing I’ve learned about is conscious eating – eat how you want, but do it smartly.“

Adding, “I grew up and began trusting in eating for my body and eating whole good foods. And if I know that I’m going to have a big dinner or a big lunch, I have a little less in either direction. This has been really successful for me. I also drink alcohol on weekends only. It’s very easy for me to fall into having a glass of wine every night, which affects my mental clarity.”

“I was pescatarian, but then over quarantine, I just couldn’t not have fried chicken. For a solid two weeks, I ate Dave’s Hot Chicken: two fried chicken sandwiches every day. I was like, ‘I’ve got to have it. I don’t know what to do about this.’ I became a little demon. Then I was like, ‘Something happened. I’m not OK. My digestion isn’t normal. I’m totally breaking out.’ Once I got on a food routine cycle, that really helped,” she continues.

Moretz adds of her battle with anxiety, “I thought maybe I had anxiety, but then the pandemic hit, and I was like, ‘Oh, I have anxiety for sure.’ My most calm and centered self is when I’m on set and busy. I tend to feel stress in the mundane everyday moments at home.

“Now that I’m home all the time, my anxiety is constantly being revved up. I’ve learned that when that fight-or-flight kicks in, it’s up to me to catch those tendencies, recognize them, and respect them but then bring it back.”

Read the full interview in the latest issue of Shape, on sale Feb. 12.