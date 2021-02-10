Priyanka Chopra Jonas Talks About Finding The Courage To Fight For Equal Pay

Priyanka Chopra Jonas won’t sell herself short.

Appearing on the “Skimm’d from The Couch” podcast, the star of “The White Tiger” talks getting the courage to demand pay equal to her male co-stars.

Looking back on one conversation years ago with a producer, the actress recalled, “They said to take the paycheque which was nominal compared. There’s so many other girls who will take this opportunity. And, you know, women in movies are interchangeable.”

She continued, “I didn’t do anything about it. I had to work within the system because that’s what we’re told… if you want this job, this is the only way. It took hearing the conversations from other women banding together to give me the confidence to stand up for myself.”

Eventually, Chopra Jonas did summon the fortitude to put up a fight on pay equity: “It took almost 15 years for me to get to that place where, you know, I could stand my ground.”