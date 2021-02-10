Jennifer Garner Celebrates ‘Yes Day’ In New Netflix Family Film

Kids rule in the new trailer for Netflix’s “Yes Day” with Jennifer Garner.

In the family-friendly flick, Garner and Edgar Ramirez star as two parents who are in for a wild day of adventures after letting their brood choose activities for one single day.

“One thing I’ve learned from being a mom is that parents and kids disagree on one thing: rules,” Garner says in the trailer as she introduces the concept of “yes day.” “Saying ‘no’ 50 times an hour is part of the job but all that is about to change.”

Then, for the next 24 hours, it’s a day of family-filled fun and chaos as mom and dad say “yes” to whatever their kids have planned.

Inspired by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld’s book Yes Day!, it’s a concept that got a big “yes” from Garner’s own kids, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12 and Sam, 8.

“My middle daughter was fascinated by the idea of a day filled with ‘Yes!’ Yes to ice cream for breakfast, a picnic, staying up late. Yes to skipping chores, torturing mom, s’mores and flashlight tag in the dark,” Garner posted on Instagram, along with the trailer for the movie, where she adds it’s become a “family tradition” now.

“Yes Day” lands on Netflix on March 12.