Kenan Thompson Says ‘Close-Knit Family’ Shielded Him From Child Actor Woes

Kenan Thompson has a lot of people to thank for preparing him for the debut of “Kenan”.

Global’s “Saturday Night Live” star caught up with Variety ahead of the show’s premiere. Thompson, 42, early filmography included “All That” and “D2: The Mighty Ducks” in 1994 — when the actor was 15 or 16. There are no shortage of horror stories regarding child actors in Hollywood. Thompson says he, fortunately, could rely on his family unit to keep him safe.

“I had a very stable home life, a close-knit family. I was never taken advantage of when I was being given these opportunities,” Thompson shares. “And I never wanted to ever front on my immediate family, which led to not wanting to front on other people. That just kept me just eating humble pie, throughout the entire experience.”

RELATED: NBC Unveils First Trailer For New Sitcom ‘Kenan’

Thompson also touches on his “SNL” future and what milestones he wants to set for himself before departing.

“I have a certain number I would love to get to,” he says. “I think 20 is a good, round, even number that I’m close to. I feel like that is in reach, but also it would be respected if I don’t get there. Like, 18 is fine, 19 is fine. It doesn’t really matter. What matters is, will I have time for my family? There’s only 24 hours in a day.”

The comedian is revving up for a big year with the premiere of his new show “Kenna”. Thompson says “SNL” showrunner Lorne Michaels gave him important advice on how to exit a run on the long-running sketch comedy series.

RELATED: Aidy Bryant Warns ‘SNL’ Host Dan Levy The Show ‘Better Be Funny’

“It was starting to get close to me being at ‘SNL’ for like, a long time, in everybody’s opinion,” he says. “Not just fans noticing but myself being like, ‘Is there an end date to it? And if there is, I should prepare a bridge for that day.’ Because that was the thing that Lorne always told me from early on: ‘Don’t leave the show until you got a firm hold on that next branch.’”

“Kenan” is set to premiere on Tuesday, Feb. 16 immediately after the conclusion of the “Young Rock” premiere.

“Saturday Night Live” airs live coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.