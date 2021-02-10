Lynda Carter Shares Heartbreaking Tribute To Late Husband Robert A. Altman: ‘I Will Love You Always And Forever’

Lynda Carter is honouring her late husband Robert A. Altman.

Altman passed away on Feb. 4 at the age of 73. The gaming CEO’s passing was announced by his company, ZeniMax Media.

In an emotional tribute posted to Instagram, the “Wonder Woman” icon, 69, wrote about Altman’s life, their children and their 37-year marriage.

“One week ago, my beloved husband Robert A. Altman passed away,” Carter began. “Robert is the love of my life and he always will be. Our 37 years of marriage were an extraordinary gift. We shared the passion I hope everyone is lucky enough to experience in their lifetime. We protected each other and were each other’s champions always.”

She continued, “We have always been grateful for the two beautiful lives we created together: our children, Jessica and James. They are the lights of my life, and were the greatest joy of Robert’s. I see so much of Robert in them, and I know he lives on through them.”

After thanking her fans for their condolences, Carter wrote a message directly to Altman.

“To Robert: You are the most honourable person that I have ever had the privilege to know. And I got to be your wife and the mother of your children. Thank you for giving me all the love in my life,” she wrote.

Adding, “Nothing could prepare our family for this moment, but we will do our best to follow our dreams and honour the legacy you’ve left behind. I will love you always and forever.”

Just last week, Carter and Altman celebrated their wedding anniversary.

“Remembering all those moments at the airport when we were living thousands of miles apart, travelling across the country to be together so many years ago,” she shared.

Carter and Altman married in 1984 and share two children together, daughter Jessica, 30, and son James, 33.