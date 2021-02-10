Academy Awards To Air Live From ‘Multiple Locations’ With In-Person Components

Like everything else, the Oscars will be very different this year.

Along with delaying this year’s Academy Awards broadcast to April 25 due to COVID-19, Hollywood’s biggest night is also planning a unique approach to the live event.

“In this unique year that has asked so much of so many, the Academy is determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate,” an Academy spokesperson told ET Canada.

“To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see, while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre. We look forward to sharing more details soon,” they added.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this wouldn’t be the first time the Oscars has been hosted in multiple locations. For a number of years in the 1950s, the awards were handed out at simultaneous gatherings in Los Angeles and New York.