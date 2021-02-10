Justin Bieber To Perform ‘Journals’ Collection At First-Ever TikTok Valentine’s Day Concert

Justin Bieber is digging into his songwriting book for TikTok’s first-ever long-form concert on Valentine’s Day.

Bieber, 26, will perform his 2013 collection Journals live from the “Drew House” — a collection of “Manic Monday” tracks Bieber released on a weekly basis following his 2012 album Believe. It features hit songs “All That Matters” and “Heartbreaker” and features from Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne, among others.

“I’m excited to bring this show to life. Journals is one of my favourite projects and I’ve never performed it live,” Bieber said in a statement. “I’m grateful to TikTok for helping me to bring this show to everyone on Valentine’s Day.”

#JournalsLive takes place at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 14 on Bieber’s TikTok. It will re-air on Monday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

Bieber released his most recent album, Changes, on Valentine’s Day 2020. His fifth studio album topped the charts in eight countries, including Canada and the U.S. It boasts the singles “Yummy” and “Intentions”.