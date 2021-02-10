‘Framing Britney Spears’ Director Samantha Stark Would Be ‘Very Happy’ If The Pop Star Saw Her Documentary

The director of “Framing Britney Spears” is opening up about creating a documentary on the pop star.

On Wednesday, Samantha Stark appeared on SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy” with Andy Cohen to discuss her much talked-about documentary about Spears and the battle over her conservatorship.

RELATED: Sarah Silverman Addresses Resurfaced Comedy Roast of Britney Spears From 2007 VMAs

Cohen referenced rumours that the singer had seen the documentary, but the director pushed back: “I don’t believe that story … Yeah, that’s a Page Six with an anonymous source. They also posted that she hadn’t seen it as well with a different anonymous source. So I’m sorry to say, I don’t believe it.”

The host responded that he’d spoken to someone who made him think Spears had in fact seen it, to which Stark said, “Okay. Well, if that is, if that’s true, then that makes me very, very happy.”

Cohen also asked about a new post on Spears’ Instagram account, seemingly responding to the documentary, saying, “Every person has their story and their take on other people’s stories. We all have so many different lives. No matter what we think we know about a person’s life, it’s nothing compared to the person living behind the lens.”

RELATED: Kevin Federline Shares Statement Following Release Of ‘Framing Britney Spears’ Documentary

Stark said, “It’s confusing because that went up on her Instagram and her Twitter at the same time. And that, that usually doesn’t happen. There’s not a lot posted on her Twitter that’s not promotional. And then really soon after that, you know, an anonymous source in Page Six said she was making her own documentary. So all of those things raised questions for me. But, I don’t know what’s going on. And you know, that does seem like a response.”

Asked about rumours that Spears doesn’t control her own social media presence, Stark said, “It’s so hard to say. Because of the conservatorship, there’s such a tight circle around her that’s enabled by the conservatorship. I’ll say that you can’t get to Britney, like journalists can’t interview her. If they do interview her, it’s very… it’s with a lot of oversight by her team. And so of course, everyone wants to look to her Instagram and see what she’s saying. It’s the only way you can actually see her and hear her now.”