Dylan Farrow Responds To Those Defending Woody Allen: ‘I Was There, You Weren’t’

Dylan Farrow cannot understand the outpouring of support for Woody Allen.

Farrow publicly claimed years ago that Allen, her adopted father, had molested her. Speaking to Elle, Farrow struggled to wrap her head around why so many people unfamiliar with the circumstances chose to defend the filmmaker.

RELATED: Woody Allen’s ‘A Rainy Day In New York’ To Get U.S. Release

“This is something that I’m literally telling you happened to me. Who are you to say, ‘No, it didn’t’? I was there, you weren’t. Go away,” Farrow told the magazine. “It’s crazy that for some people, the idea that I was brainwashed is somehow easier to swallow than child sexual abuse.”

To those who suggest Allen was perhaps an overly affectionate father, and nothing more, Farrow responds: “Let him watch your kid.”

RELATED: Kate Winslet Admits She Now ‘Regrets’ Working With Woody Allen

Farrow also shared what it meant to have her brother Ronan Farrow, who she described as “one of the most important people” in her life, publicly support her.

“I got salty at Ronan,” she admitted, “Because I was like, ‘Do people really need a white man to say the exact same thing to get people to listen?'”