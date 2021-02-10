Nipsey Hussle Posthumously Unites With Jay-Z In Teaser For ‘Judas And The Black Messiah: The Inspired Album’ Teaser

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“Judas And The Black Messiah” is gathering from hip-hop greats, with Nipsey Hussle posthumously joining Jay-Z for The Inspired Album.

Warner Bros. released the official tracklist, along with a teaser trailer for the film set to “What It Feels Like” by Nipsey Hussle and Jay-Z. The album boasts 22 tracks with legendary rappers like Black Thought of The Roots and Nas, established acts like A$AP Rocky and Hit Boy, and rising stars like H.E.R., G Herbo, Lil Durk and SiR.

RELATED: Chadwick Boseman’s Career Highlights

“Judas And The Black Messiah” stars Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out”) as Black Panther Party Chicago chapter chairman Fred Hampton and LaKeith Stanfield (“Knives Out”) as FBI informant William O’Neal.

Review the mammoth track list for Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album below. The film and soundtrack both premiere on Feb. 12.

RELATED: Michael B. Jordan Celebrates Chadwick Boseman

Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album track list :