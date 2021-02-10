Paulina Porizkova Admits She Has Regrets Related To Her Marriage To The Late Ric Ocasek

By Aynslee Darmon.

Paulina Porzikova and Ric Ocasek. Photo: Getty Images
Paulina Porzikova and Ric Ocasek. Photo: Getty Images

Paulina Porizkova is opening up about some of her regrets from her marriage to the late Ric Ocasek.

The model, 55, joined UBS as part of a paid partnership with the bank and admitted those regrets involve some financial obligations.

According to Porizkova the late Cars frontman “eclipsed [her] financial thinking” and she later warned other women not to make “the same mistake.”

RELATED: Supermodel Paulina Porizkova, 55, Shares Sizzling Nude Selfie To Prove ‘Sexy Has No Expiration Date’

UBS’ Global Wealth Management Paula Polito then asked if she regrets not signing a prenup. Porizkova replied, “Uh, yeah.”

“Now if I had a daughter, any of my goddaughters or granddaughters or any of the young women I know… if there’s one good thing I could do for them is to let them hear my story of how romance eclipsed any financial thinking and what a bad idea that is,” she explained.

Porizkova explained that Ocasek felt that signing a prenup was a “bad omen.” So they didn’t sign one.

“I was stupid,” she later added. “It was incredibly naïve of me.”

RELATED: Paulina Porizkova And Her 74-Year-Old Mother Show Off Killer Abs On Instagram

In 2019, Ocasek died suddenly and left her out of his will. He was 75.

Porizkova and Ocasek split a year before his death. They were married since 1989 and had two sons together, Jonathan and Oliver.

Click to View Gallery
Star Spotting
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP