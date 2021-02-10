Anderson Cooper Admits It’s ‘Weird’ Co-Parenting With Ex Benjamin Maisani But Says ‘He Is Such A Great Parent’

Anderson Cooper dishes on his unconventional parenting situation.

Cooper and his ex, Benjamin Maisani, are living together while raising their 9-month-old son, Wyatt Morgan. The renowned CNN anchor appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

“We actually still live in the same house because we get along really well,” Cooper shared. “It works out. It was interesting because he wasn’t really sure he wanted to have a kid, which was one of the reasons we probably broke up. But then he came around on the idea, and now he is just such a great parent.”

Cooper, 53, admits it’s a “weird” situation, but he applauds Maisani for doing a great job. As to whether Cooper and his ex-boyfriend could reconcile, Cooper assures, “No. It’s not going to happen.”

Wyatt was born on April 27 via a surrogate. He is named after Cooper’s late father, Wyatt Cooper. Although the CNN anchor and Maisani are no longer romantically involved, they plan to co-parent.