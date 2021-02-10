Chad Brannon Returning To ‘General Hospital’ After Nearly 20 Years

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

A familiar face will be returning to Port Charles, with actor Chad Brannon being brought back to “General Hospital” nearly 20 years after his character kicked the bucket.

ET Canada can confirm reports that Brannon is coming back to the daytime drama, but no further details are available at the moment.

Entertainment Weekly reported that Brannon will start filming his first scenes on Friday, Feb. 12.

RELATED: Amanda Setton Taking Leave Of Absence From ‘General Hospital’

As faithful fans will recall, Brannon portrayed Alexander “Zander” Smith from 2000 until 2004.

It remains unclear whether/how Brannon will return to the role, given that Zander was killed by police during a hostage incident back in 2004.

Brannon’s reappearance will air sometime in March.

ET CANADA CONFIRMS THE NEWS BUT NO FURTHER DETAILS ARE AVAILABLE AT THE MOMENT