Dax Shepard Admits Wife Kristen Bell ‘Wasn’t Thrilled’ With His ‘Top Gear America’ Van Mural

Dax Shepard says Kristen Bell wasn’t impressed with her husband’s latest antics.

During an interview with PopCulture, Shepard opened up about showing off that van, featuring a mural of himself (shirtless) and a bikini-clad Bell, on his show “Top Gear America”. According to the “Chips” actor, Bell was not “thrilled.”

“[The van] was inspired by ‘Breaker Breaker,’ a Chuck Norris movie. I’ve always loved those 70s muraled up vans. I’ve wanted one. And my wife is pretty adamant that’s the one vehicle she doesn’t want in our driveway,” Shepard explained.

He continued, “But she wasn’t thrilled with the level of ‘female empowerment’ that was depicted in that mural. Understandably. And my kind of excuse was we had to honour the era in which this was popular. It didn’t fly.”

Despite her distaste for the van, Bell defended Shepard and their marriage after someone claimed the pair “just can’t f**king stand each other.”

In the comments section of PopCulture‘s Instagram post, where they quoted Shepard, Bell assured fans they “adore each other.”

“We try to always be honest about how marriage, or companionship in any form, is hard sometimes,” she continued. “You can’t always be in control, or right, and it’s important to us that we lead with the honesty of your ‘perfect match’ being a myth,” she added. “You gotta work hard to love yourself, and love other humans.”

Bell and Shepard have been married since 2013.