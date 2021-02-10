Terri Irwin Scolds Robert When He Describes Pregnant Sister Bindi As ‘Massive’ During Live TV Interview

Appearing live on an Australian morning TV show, Robert Irwin described his pregnant sister using a word that no expectant mother wants to hear — and earned himself a playful punch in the arm from his mother.

Terri Irwin and son Robert were being interviewed remotely for “Sunrise”, discussing their all-in-the-family series “Crikey! It’s the Irwins” when the conversation turned to Robert’s sister Bindi, who’s expecting her first child next month.

Terri gushed about her daughter, explaining her pregnancy is in that “sweet spot where you really miss being able to see your shoes.”

Robert laughed and chimed in. “She’s massive now!” he blurted out, with Terry reprimanding him with a poke in the arm.

“Like, in a good way!” he quickly backtracks. “No, like, it’s special!”

Later in the interview, he seems to realize what he’s said, and that there will be repercussions. “I’m in so much trouble,” he says, repeating, “I’m in so much trouble — don’t tell her about this, please!”

Here's the hilarious moment wildlife warrior @RobertIrwin copped a punch on the arm from mum @TerriIrwin after making a cheeky comment about his sister's pregnancy 😆 pic.twitter.com/NnFdcojZ0r — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) February 9, 2021

Robert later retweeted the segment, writing, “Haha… woops.”

Despite his plea not to tell her, Bindi caught wind of his comment and shared a good-natured response: “‘Don’t tell her about this’ …. 😂 Thanks Robert! Love ya!”