Lisa Rinna Stands Up For Daughter Amelia’s Sexy Lingerie Instagram Post

When it comes to standing up for her daughter, Lisa Rinna is a fierce momma bear.

On Tuesday, Rinna’s daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, took to Instagram to post some photos of herself wearing nothing but skimpy white lingerie.

As the caption made clear, the photo was a sponsored ad, which didn’t prevent the post from racking up more than 28,000 likes.

Despite all those likes, not everyone viewed the photo with positivity.

Responding to Rinna’s comment — three heart emojis — one Instagram user, reported E! News, offered a snide comment. “Wtf is wrong with u? U like what u see???? Discusting [sic],” the user wrote.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, however, was not having it.

“What is wrong with you?” Rinna fired back. “This is my child.”