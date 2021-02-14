Daughter Of Lombardi Trophy Designer Demands Apology From Tom Brady After Boat-Parade Toss

That was a close one, Tom Brady!

The 43-year-old quarterback and his fellow Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their Super Bowl LV victory on Wednesday with a boat parade on the Hillsborough River in downtown Tampa, Florida. Brady was joined by his children as the celebration took place around the harbour area, instead of the usual street parade. The QB was in great spirits during the event and at one point threw the Lombardi Trophy over the water to his teammate Rob Gronkowski’s watercraft.

The moment was captured by various news outlets, as well as posted on Brady’s Instagram Story. Luckily his teammate caught the coveted trophy.

“You can hear Vivi yelling ‘Dad nooooo’ Another clutch catch by @cambamgram,” the MVP wrote of his daughter on his video.

On Sunday, the Bucs beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9, with Brady securing his seventh Super Bowl win. He also posted a video montage on his Instagram, which included the toss and him with teammates Ryan Griffin and Blaine Gabbert.

Brady has received a lot of love from fans, celebs and his wife, Gisele Bündchen. The model took to Instagram on Monday to share a heartfelt message commemorating the big win. She posted a slideshow of snapshots from Super Bowl LV, including a cover pic of a big family embrace on the Raymond James Stadium field.

“Congratulations my love! Over the years I have seen you overcome so much adversity, physically and emotionally. I can for sure say you are the most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person I have ever meet,” she wrote in part. “It has been a challenging year and watching you in a new environment, putting in the extra time to get to know and support your teammates, working with your new coaches with respect and grace, waking up extra early every day to deal with the bumps and bruises of playing football, never complaining, you just kept focusing on your goal to go out there and be the best leader you can be. I am so proud of the man you are and I am so happy to see the smile on your face every time you get to go out there and throw that ball.”

However, Brady’s antics aren’t gaining him any love from Lorraine Grohs, the daughter of Greg Grohs — the master silversmith who designed the trophy.

“It just upset me that this trophy was disgraced and disrespected by being thrown as if it was a real football,” Grohs said in an interview with Fox 4. “I have a big history of this trophy being made by my father, and it’s such an honour, and I know all the craftsmen that made it when my dad was there also at Tiffany’s. And it takes a lot of hard work.”

She added: “I personally would like an apology, not just to me and my family and the other silversmiths but to the fans, all the football fans, the other team players.”

