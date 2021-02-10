HBO Chief Offers Clue About Absence Of Kim Cattrall’s Character In ‘Sex And The City’ Reboot

HBO and HBO Max held their presentations for the Television Critics Association press tour on Wednesday, and chief content officer Casey Bloys spoke with TVLine about the upcoming “Sex and the City” reboot for HBO Max.

Discussing the 20-years-later revival, Bloys hinted at an explanation for why Samantha Jones won’t be a part of the series (Kim Cattrall is the only member of the original core cast who won’t be returning, following her widely publicized rift with star Sarah Jessica Parker).

As Bloys explained, Parker and exec producer Michael Patrick King are the creative engine propelling the new “SATC”, and “they’re not trying to re-do ‘Sex and the City’. They’re not trying to say that these characters are reliving their 30s. It is very much a story about women in their 50s, and they are dealing with things that people deal with in their 50s.”

According to Bloys, “just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave.”

He continued: “Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life… They’re trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York. So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50.”