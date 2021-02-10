Gina Carano Fired From ‘The Mandalorian’ After ‘Abhorrent’ Social Media Posts

Gina Carano’s services are no longer required by “The Mandalorian”, following an incendiary social media post (which she since deleted) comparing being a Republican in 2021 to being a Jew during the Holocaust.

Carano’s post was, not surprisingly, engulfed in controversy and hit with backlash on Wednesday, with social media users calling on Disney+ and Lucasfilm to terminate her from the “Star Wars” series.

It didn’t take long for those fans to get their wish.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” a Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

While Carano’s character on the show, Cara Dune, had become a fan favourite, she’d stepped into controversy previously when she issued some tweets mocking people who wear masks to slow the spread of COVID-19, and another echoing Trump’s provably false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.