Abigail Breslin Is Asking For Prayers After Her Dad Is Hospitalized With COVID-19

Abigail Breslin is asking for prayers and positivity after revealing her dad, Michael, has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. The “Zombieland: Double Tap” actress took to Instagram Wednesday to share the news.

“Hi guys. Unfortunately, this post isn’t one I ever thought I would have to make,” Abigail wrote. “I’m asking for prayers and positivity sent this way for my daddy, Michael who tested positive for COVID-19 this morning and had to be placed on a ventilator.”

“We are continuing to stay positive and know he’s under great care. I’m extremely thankful for the nurses and doctors who are working hard to make sure he fights this virus,” she added.

The actress went on to say that she has “faith that things will turn around at any moment, but in the meantime, please continue to wear your masks and follow COVID protocol.”

Breslin isn’t the only celeb to reveal that COVID-19 has hit close to home. Olympic gymnast, Shawn Johnson, shared earlier this month that she tested positive for COVID-19 while pregnant.

“Thank you so much for all your messages, it’s very sweet,” Johnson said on her Instagram Story. “I do still consider myself a very lucky one. I think I have it pretty mild.”

“So far, I have a cough, terrible sore throat and headache. Fatigue for sure but… that’s pregnancy haha,” Johnson added. “Not looking for any kind of [pity] party. Just a reminder to take care of yourself. Drink an extra water tonight and wash your hands.”

In January, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, Margaret Josephs, revealed that her entire family battled the coronavirus last month, and her husband, Joe Benigno, had to be hospitalized.

“OK, we’ve been MIA, and, we’ve had COVID — the entire family,” Josephs wrote on Instagram, naming her mom, Marge Sr., her assistant, Marleny, as well as her husband.

“Joe was in the hospital, but he’s out now,” she shared. “So, everybody, wear a mask. Hope everyone is having a happy, healthy new year. Happy New Year! We’re COVID-free.”

