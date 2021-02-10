Shia LaBeouf Refutes ‘Each & Every’ Allegation In FKA Twigs’ Lawsuit, Wants Her To Pay His Legal Fees

Shia LaBeouf’s lawyers are responding to the allegations contained within the lawsuit of his ex FKA Twigs, and the “Honey Boy” star is denying everything.

In her suit, filed late last year, the British singer — whose real name is Tahliah Barnett — alleged he had physically and sexually assaulted her beat her during the course of their relationship, and even infected her with an STD.

In his response, obtained by People, LaBeouf’s lawyers assert that he “denies, generally and specifically, each and every allegation contained in [Barnett]’s Complaint, denies that [Barnett] has sustained any injury or loss by reason of any act or omission on the part of [LaBeouf], and denies that [Barnett] is entitled to any relief or damages whatsoever.”

In addition, LaBeouf’s attorneys refute her claim that she suffered any injuries from LaBeouf whatsoever, and insist that her claim of sexual battery be dismissed because “none of the acts alleged were based on sex and/or the conduct was not sexual.”

LaBoeuf’s lawyers are also demanding that she pay all his legal costs in addition to any “further relief as the Court may deem just and proper.”

LaBeouf’s response comes shortly after a report that he “parted ways” with his talent agency, CAA, and that he has taken a break from acting to seek treatment in an inpatient facility for an unspecified issue.