Dwayne Johnson’s Mom Crashes His ‘Tonight Show’ Interview With Adorable Ukulele Performance

By Becca Longmire.

Dwayne Johnson is used to being the focus of attention, but it was his mom Ata that stole the show during his “Tonight Show” interview Wednesday.

Ata adorably crashed the chat before showing off her musical talents.

She and Dwayne belted out two songs on the ukulele, both dedicated to host Jimmy Fallon, who loved every second of it.

“Mom just crushed by the way,” Fallon told the talented pair. “You just stole the interview, by the way. You’re a superstar!”

Viewers also couldn’t get enough of Ata, taking to Twitter to say how she was the “coolest ever.”

Dwayne was on the show to promote his new series “Young Rock”, being joined by Bradley Constant, who plays the 15-year-old star.

In “Young Rock”, Dwayne runs for president in 2032, with the beloved actor taking a comedic look back at his extraordinary life through the outrageous stories of his family and youth that shaped him into the man he is today.

Watch the star talk about running for president in the series in the clip at the top of the story.

