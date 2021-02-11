Dwayne Johnson’s Mom Crashes His ‘Tonight Show’ Interview With Adorable Ukulele Performance

Dwayne Johnson is used to being the focus of attention, but it was his mom Ata that stole the show during his “Tonight Show” interview Wednesday.

Ata adorably crashed the chat before showing off her musical talents.

“We got one more song!”

Wait, ma we do???? 😂😂🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️

My mom clearly LOVES @jimmyfallon (I think more than me, as she’s never sung this song to me!?) 🤣

Such a great time! Thank you, my brother for having us on. #YoungRock 🥃 https://t.co/HOhpA2iLpl — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 11, 2021

She and Dwayne belted out two songs on the ukulele, both dedicated to host Jimmy Fallon, who loved every second of it.

“Mom just crushed by the way,” Fallon told the talented pair. “You just stole the interview, by the way. You’re a superstar!”

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Shares New Trailer For ‘Origin Story’ Sitcom ‘Young Rock’

Viewers also couldn’t get enough of Ata, taking to Twitter to say how she was the “coolest ever.”

The Rock's mom made my day!! https://t.co/eOmhF4hXwb — Yunuen Ramirez (@yunuenrb) February 11, 2021

The Rock is so cool because his Mom is the coolest ever! 😂👏🏽 #FallonTonight — Ryan Bartholomee (@RyanBartholomee) February 11, 2021

The way @TheRock looks at his mom! 🥺❤️ — Sonya (@Sohnzie) February 11, 2021

This was awesome!! You can always tell a great man based on how he treats his mom!! — Jill Starkey (@starmomjs) February 11, 2021

Just saw the Rock's mom playing the ukulele. She's adorable! Love her!!! ❤️❤️❤️ — Yunuen Ramirez (@yunuenrb) February 11, 2021

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Shows Off His ‘Exceptional Hair Skills’ On His Daughter

Dwayne was on the show to promote his new series “Young Rock”, being joined by Bradley Constant, who plays the 15-year-old star.

In “Young Rock”, Dwayne runs for president in 2032, with the beloved actor taking a comedic look back at his extraordinary life through the outrageous stories of his family and youth that shaped him into the man he is today.

Watch the star talk about running for president in the series in the clip at the top of the story.