Blake Shelton Admits He Gets Asked How He Ended Up With Someone Like Gwen Stefani Every Day

Blake Shelton may get asked every day how he ended up with someone like Gwen Stefani but he doesn’t let it bother him.

The country crooner chatted about his and Stefani’s Super Bowl 2021 ad for T-mobile during an appearance on Wednesday’s “Today”.

In the commercial Stefani tells former “Voice” coach Adam Levine that she is ready to start dating again, but his Wi-Fi keeps cutting out and he misunderstands the qualities she is looking for in a man.

So he sets Stefani up with Shelton, whom she thinks she isn’t attracted to in the slightest.

RELATED: Blake Shelton Responds To His Super Bowl Ad With Gwen Stefani

“That’s what was funny about that commercial,” Shelton said.

Shelton, who popped the question to Stefani in October after they’d been dating for five years, went on: “Every day, if I look at social media or wherever, there’s always somebody commenting, going, ‘Man, what the hell happened to this world where Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are a thing now.’

“So we thought it’d be fun to have some fun with it.”

RELATED: Gwen Stefani Still Can’t Believe She’s Marrying Blake Shelton: ‘I Never Expected That This Would Be Where I’m At’

The singer added, “Every day is a new adventure, for sure.”

Watch Stefani talk to ET Canada about her wedding plans and more in the clip below.