Ozzy Osbourne Fears If He Doesn’t Get COVID Vaccine ‘There’s A Good Chance’ He’ll Die

Ozzy Osbourne is seriously worried about catching COVID-19.

Appearing on SiriusXM, the 72-year-old rocker said that he will definitely be getting the coronavirus vaccine whenever he is able.

“I want to get the shot,” he said, according to Yahoo! News. “I look at it like this — if I don’t get the shot and I get the virus, there’s a good chance I ain’t going to be here.”

Osbourne has faced numerous health issues in recent years, including undergoing surgery on his neck and back due to injuries from a fall, as well as being diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

Meanwhile, his wife Sharon tested positive for COVID-19 in December, though Ozzy’s test came back negative.

Talking about her symptoms at the time, Sharon said, “I nod off at ridiculous times of the day. I’m good, you know I went through all the symptoms — headache, eye ache, body ache, dizziness, sickness, all of it.”