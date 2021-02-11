Dolly Parton Confirms Plans To Appear On ‘Grace And Frankie’

Dolly Parton is aiming for a reunion with “9 to 5” co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin on “Grace and Frankie”.

Parton, 75, recently appeared on “Lorraine” and said there have been discussions to appear on the established Netflix series. The country legend starred alongside Fonda and Tomlin in the 1980 comedy “9 To 5”.

RELATED: Dolly Parton Still Hasn’t Gotten The COVID Vaccine

“‘I have been trying to do ‘Grace and Frankie’ for years. We worked so well on ‘9 To 5’ and it’s a crazy wonderful show,” Parton shared. “We have been trying to write me in somehow so when it is safe to actually do a production, I will probably get around to doing that.”

Parton also dished on raising money for the COVID-19 vaccine through the Dollywood Foundation.

RELATED: Dolly Parton Explains Why She Turned Down Presidential Medal

“I was just so happy to be part of that in any way,” Parton shared. “I hope that we can get the vaccines out to everybody and then one of these days soon when life is good again we will be able to get out and do the concerts and get back on the road… it will come one day.”