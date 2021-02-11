Kevin Hart’s Personal Shopper Accused Of Stealing $1 Million From Star In Unauthorized Credit Card Purchases

Kevin Hart’s personal shopper reportedly stole more than $1 million by making unauthorized purchases using the actor’s credit cards.

Dylan Jason Syer, 29, who became acquainted with Hart in 2015 through his personal shopping business, was arraigned in Queens Supreme Court on Wednesday facing grand larceny and other charges, the Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced in a press release.

Katz said, “No one is immune to being targeted by fraudsters. This defendant, who owned a personal shopper business, used legitimate purchases to gain access and then allegedly continued to charge the actor’s credit cards for astronomical sums of money.”

The DA continued, “The defendant thought he was beyond reach and was living out his uber-rich lifestyle fantasies. But my team uncovered the bogus purchases – from the credit card charges being processed by the bank, down to tracking FedEx packages delivered to Syer’s home and business.

“This should serve as a cautionary tale for everyone. Regardless of whether you are a celebrity or not, anyone can fall victim to this kind of fraud. It is paramount to keep track of your expenses, check your credit reports and diligently keep your financial information to yourself.”

The defendant was arraigned before Acting Queens Supreme Court Justice John Latella on a 10-count indictment charging him with grand larceny in the first and second degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the first and second degree, identity theft in the first degree, and scheme to defraud in the first degree.

Justice Latella set the defendant’s return date for February 17, 2021. If convicted Syer faces up to 25 years in prison.

Hart was said to have trusted Syer with his credit card numbers, with the understanding that he would only make authorized purchases.

The investigation revealed that the defendant used his business’s credit card processing account to make unauthorized charges on Hart’s credit card over the course of 19 months.

Once those credit card charges were processed by Syer’s bank, the proceeds poured into Syer’s chequing account.

In total, Syer allegedly charged approximately $923,000 on Hart’s credit cards without authorization, in addition to $240,000 worth of jewellery and watches purchased from a high-end jeweller in California.

Syer allegedly then purchased thousands of dollars of fine art and other collectibles, and at least five Patek Philippe watches valued at more than $400,000. Among these art and collectible purchases was a Sam Friedman painting, at least 16 Bearbrick collectible dolls, 5 KAWS collectible dolls, and two Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandouliere bags.

Investigators were said to have already seized approximately $250,000 worth of cash and goods after executing a court-authorized search warrant for the defendant’s home.

ET Canada has contacted Hart’s rep for comment.