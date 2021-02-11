James Cameron Is Rebooting ‘True Lies’ As A TV Series

It’s taken “True Lies” a while to make it to TV screens but it’s finally happening.

Three years after FOX greenlit a project based on the 1994 Arnold Schwarzenegger-Jamie Lee Curtis action flick, the pilot has now officially been ordered at CBS for the 2021-2022 season. The approved FOX pilot never made it to the filming stage.

Canadian-born director James Cameron, who directed the movie version, will oversee the series as executive producer, with McG directing the pilot. “Burn Notice” writer Matt Nix is attached to write. McG previously floated the idea that a “True Lies” TV series would find a home at Disney+, though originally a 20th Century Fox film.

The synopsis for the series is the same as the movie: a suburban housewife is shocked to discover her bland and unremarkable computer consultant husband is actually an international undercover spy. She is drawn into danger when she’s recruited alongside him to not only save the world but revitalize their passion-less marriage.

The original movie was a remake of a 1991 French comedy and grossed over $378 million at the worldwide box office.