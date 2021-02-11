‘KUWTK’ Stars Think Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Might Be Hooking Up

A potential Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick reconciliation is a hot topic on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”.

In a new teaser for “KUWTK”, Kim Kardashian suggests that Kourtney and Disick might be intimate again. The pair have been dating sporadically between 2006 and 2015. They share three children: Mason Disick, 11, Penelope Disick, 8, and Reign Disick, 6.

“You guys, I came over here in the morning a few days ago and I saw Kourtney and Scott asleep together on the couch,” Kim told her sisters.

“They were, like, separate, they weren’t, like, spooning on the couch or anything,” she continued. “He was here and she was here. They weren’t far away though, they were close.”

Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are super intrigued by the potential development.

“P was with me last night,” Khloe asked. “Kourt asked if I would have a sleepover with P because she’s been asking for so long. So who was here?” Kim confirmed, “Just Kourtney and Scott.”

“Do we think they’re, like, hooking up again?” Kendall asked. “I just want them to try.”

Khloe agreed with Kendall.

“I mean, Scott’s single with now. If he fully moves on, like, has a baby does that, she’s going to freak out. Like, what’s the harm in trying?” she mulled. “The worst that will happen is they’re like, ‘You know what? We don’t vibe with this.'”

“I think they’re afraid they’re going to mess up their good co-parenting,” Kim suggested before poking fun at Khloe and Tristan Thompson’s co-parenting.

The final season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” premieres Thursday, March 18, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!.