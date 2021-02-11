Mila Kunis Talks Not Watching The Super Bowl And Taking Her Kids To A ‘Baby Rave’

Mila Kunis was a presence at the Super Bowl but she didn’t get to watch it.

On Wednesday night, the actress appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and the host brought up her “big game” ad with husband Ashton Kutcher, and asked if they did actually watch the game.

“One of us was,” she said. “The other one was busy running after some children.”

Asked if her kids enjoy watching the NFL, Kunis said, “They’re excited and they like football, but they’re six and four. They’re like, ‘Football, squirrel!'”

She added, “I got to watch the halftime show. That’s all I really wanted to see.”

Kunis also talked about keeping her family entertained under quarantine, which included taking her kids to a drive-thru rave experience.

“I was like, ‘Guys, we’re going to a rave.’ My husband is ‘What?’ I’m like, ‘Don’t worry about it, I got this,'” she said. “We showed up. I’m not kidding you. I took my four-year-old and six-year-old and my grown-a** husband to a baby rave.”

Talking about the experience she said, “It was lights everywhere, music. It was physically put on by a rave company. You felt like you were tripping on acid.”

Kunis added, “The kids are like, ‘This is the best experience ever!'”