Kristen Wiig Confirms She’s Tied The Knot With Actor Avi Rothman

Kristen Wiig is a married woman!

The “Saturday Night Live” alum confirmed during an interview with Howard Stern on Wednesday that she and actor Avi Rothman had privately tied the knot two years after announcing their engagement.

Wiig and Rothman welcomed twins — a boy and a girl — via surrogacy in June 2020.

Wiig told Stern when asked how life is right now, “Besides the fact that we are where we are, it’s hard to not feel so much of the s**t and struggle that’s going on, in my home I’m very lucky about having these two babies and my husband. They make it all better, it’s changed my life.”

Wiig, who was married to actor Hayes Hargrove from 2005 to 2009, got engaged to Rothman in 2019 after a three-year relationship.

The actress also spoke to Stern about the challenges that come with juggling motherhood and a busy career.

She shared, “Right now I’m not going to an actual set, but because of all this stuff I’m not as present as I would like to be and it’s really hard.

“I’m convinced they’re going to forget who I am if I’m gone for a day. I have looked at my children and [said] ‘I am your mother!’ I am nervous about leaving and going to work when that happens because there’s something really nice about being home with them all the time.

“But they’re really young right now and I have that as an advantage, they don’t really know when I’m not there. But that time is coming and I’m going to do my best to balance and they will come first.”

Wiig also appeared on Thursday’s “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”, where she spoke about “Barb & Star”, motherhood, and more.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”, airs weeknights at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.