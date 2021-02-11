Kelly Clarkson Appropriately Covers JP Saxe’s ‘If The World Was Ending’

Kelly Clarkson covers the most appropriate song of 2020-21: “If the World Was Ending”.

The “American Idol” alum and her house band Y’all covered JP Saxe’s Grammy-nominated song on Thursday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. The cover was the latest in Clarkson’s popular “Kellyoke” segment.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Goes Disco-Pop With ‘Lovefool’ Cover

“If the World Was Ending” was originally released by Canadian singer-songwriter Saxe with American singer (and real-life girlfriend) Julia Michaels. It served as the lead single from Saxe’s sophomore EP Hold It Together and earned Saxe his first Grammy nomination for Song of the Year. It cracked top-10 charts in Canada, Scotland, and the U.S.

Clarkson has covered countless songs on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, including Heart’s “Barracuda”, Soul Asylum’s “Runaway Train”, and Gwen Stefani’s “Misery”.