‘Normal People’ Star Daisy Edgar-Jones Makes Surprise Appearance In Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall’s Book Club

Daisy Edgar-Jones is sharing details of her next role with the Duchess of Cornwall.

On Thursday, the “Normal People” star made a surprise appearance in Camilla’s virtual “Reading Room” book club on Instagram, talking about her role in the upcoming movie based on Where The Crawdads Sing.

RELATED: ‘Normal People”s Daisy Edgar-Jones Reflects On Her Breakthrough Year: ‘I Feel Very Lucky’

Talking about the film, in which she will play Kya, Edgar-Jones said, “I just feel that this idea of isolation was such a resonant one when I read it because of the climate that we’re currently living in. We’ve all experienced such loneliness and disconnect to our friends and our family because of the pandemic, so being able to escape into Kya’s world and see how she finds comfort and solace and love through the connections she makes with the beautiful natural world that’s around her I just found incredibly comforting and moving.”

RELATED: ‘Normal People’ Star Daisy Edgar-Jones Reveals The Story Behind Her Character’s Distinctive Bangs

The book, by Delia Owens, tells the story of a young, reclusive girl who lives out in the marshes until she is suspected of murdering a popular local.

“I just feel so privileged and excited to be able to be playing her,” the actress continued. “I think she’s such a special character and such a special person and I think this book will stay with me forever, so to be able to step inside her world for the next few months, I just feel very lucky and I could not recommend this book enough.”