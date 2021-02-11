William And Kate Call Nursing Students To Thank Them For All Their Hard Work During The Pandemic

Prince William and Kate Middleton made a special video call to a number of student nurses to thank them for all their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

William and Kate regularly champion front-line workers for all their help, with them recently calling Ulster University student Abigail McGarvey after she shared a day-in-the-life video on TikTok.

McGarvey spoke to the royals about how nursing ran in the family, as well as telling the pair: “This is the job that I was meant to do.”

🏥 For nursing students, studying and undertaking placements during the pandemic has been a challenge like no other. The Duke and Duchess spoke with @UlsterUni nursing student Abigail about her experiences of working on the frontline of the #COVID19 response in Northern Ireland. pic.twitter.com/ntxXxdtkET — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) February 10, 2021

The video in question included snippets of McGarvey’s night shift, including her getting ready at 5:30 p.m. then heading to the hospital for 8 p.m. before getting home 12 hours later.

She showed social media users the PPE she would have to wear for COVID and non-COVID patients, as well as discussing some of the more upsetting days.

“Caring for people puts me as a student nurse in a very privileged position as many of these people are extremely vulnerable,” she said. “In providing person-centered care we often form close relationships with patients and watching them becoming ill and perhaps dying means we have to develop the resilience to cope with that.”

McGarvey added that despite the tough times, she was incredibly grateful for the experiences and was excited to see where she’ll be heading next.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge then had a call with a group of second- and third-year students at the University’s Magee Campus in Derry/Londonderry.