Owen Wilson Talks Joining The Marvel Universe In Disney+ ‘Loki’ Series

Owen Wilson is heading to Asgard.

The actor called in to SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” and talked about joining the Marvel universe as Mobius in the upcoming Disney+ series “Loki”.

Cagle asked him about playing the obscure character and whether he went back to look at the original comic books to build the character on-screen.

“No, I didn’t maybe I should have, but actually Tom Hiddleston, who of course plays Loki, he kind of… they were almost like the Loki lectures,” Wilson said. “And so he, for a couple days walked me through everything and the whole lore and showing me clips from the other movies and how it all fed into this story.”

He added, “So it was really kind of Tom telling me about it, telling me about his character. And even in the way sometimes that he would describe his character, it was useful for me because my character Mobius in ‘Loki’ is kind of interviewing him at some point. So it kind of worked doing it that way.”

“Loki” is currently set to premiere in May 2021.