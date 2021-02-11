TikTok Sensation Jax Joins Ellen DeGeneres To Talk Newfound Fame And Record Deal

Singer/songwriter Jax is dishing on her newfound fame.

The viral TikTok sensation joined Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and opened up about her popular parody videos and landing a record deal with Atlantic Records.

Jax first went viral after sharing a goofy parody of Fountains Of Wayne’s “Stacey’s Mom” from Stacey’s mom’s perspective.

“I’m a songwriter here, out in LA. I write like five for six days in the week and when quarantine happened, I wasn’t really allowed to go into the studio anymore, and I kind of just dove in on the piano and started posting original songs on TikTok,” Jax explained. “And for like, literally, a year, I have like four views a video – totally flopping. And then one day, I was just in the apartment watching TV, and I was like, ‘It would be a really cool idea if I did like a really goofy parody point-of-view video from Stacey’s mom’s perspective.’ And I did it like as my mom… I just got goofy on TikTok and I posted the video, went to sleep with 1,000 views and woke up with over a million.”

She added, “It was like craziness.”

And after a few more viral videos, Jax got the record deal.

“I’ve idolized all of these labels and big industry cats my whole like, and then I all of a sudden got all this – because I’ve been posting original stuff on there too,” she said of the news. “I was freaking out when I got all these calls.”

Later on, DeGeneres pulled up a video that an 11-year-old Jax submitted to the show showing off her punk rock band.