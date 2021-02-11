Cardi B And Country Star Mickey Guyton Milk Cows On ‘Cardi Tries’ Facebook Series

Cardi B is milking money, and cows, with a little help from country star Mickey Guyton.

Cardi and Guyton caught up on the “WAP” rapper’s new Facebook series “Cardi Tries”. The “Black Like Me” vocalist caught up with Cardi to milk cows and pet pigs in a teaser for the Facebook show.

“I really want to have a farm,” Cardi exclaimed.

Cardi B’s eight-episode Facebook Messenger Watch Together series follows Cardi and friends as they “take on outrageous new challenges, bringing her positivity and unique style as she tries her hand at becoming a ballerina, teacher, sushi chef, and more,” according to a press release via CMT.

To watch the video, start a Facebook Messenger video call or create a Messenger chat room. From there, swipe up to access the Watch Together menu opens access to watch Cardi’s series, plus featurettes starring actress Michelle Rodriguez, dancer and singer Debbie Allen and NBA all-star Damian Lillard.