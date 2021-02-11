Spike Lee To Be Honoured As ‘Filmmaker Of The Year’ By ACE Eddie Awards

Spike Lee is receiving a major honour.

The American Cinema Editors have announced that the “Da 5 Bloods” and “Do the Right Thing” director will be honoured with the Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award.

Lee will receive the honour at the ACE Eddie Awards, recognizing the best in film and television editing of the year, being held on April 18.

Past recipients of the Golden Eddie include Quentin Tarantino, Kathleen Kennedy, Christopher Nolan, Nancy Meyers, Martin Scorsese and more.

In a recent video for IMDb, Lee looked back on his career spanning four decades and the confrontational call to the audience in four of his movies to “Wake up!”

The line is featured in many of Lee’s films, from “Do the Right Thing” and “School Daze”, to the most recent “BlacKkKlansman” and “Da 5 Bloods”.

“I love history,” Lee said in the video. “A lot of stuff, people weren’t taught in this country. I grew up learning about the story about George Washington cutting down the cherry tree and he couldn’t tell a lie. I was never taught that he owned 123 slaves.”

He also praised the Black Lives Matter uprisings all around America in the last year to protest the unjust and violent treatment of Black people at the hands of police.

“They’re out in the streets, joining hands with their Black and brown brothers and sisters,” he said of white people participating. “Or sometimes alone, where there’s no Black and brown people around them. That’s very heartwarming for me.”