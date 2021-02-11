Kacey Musgraves Teases New Album, Talks Divorce With Rolling Stone

It’s been three years since Kacey Musgraves’ uber-successful album Golden Hour was released and the country star is ready for something new.

A lot has changed for the “Spacey Cowboy” songstress, 32, since 2018. She collected four more Grammys, started writing her new album and got divorced.

Musgraves and ex-husband Ruston Kelly split last year, just before she began the new record – they wed in 2017.

Photo: Ryan McGinley for Rolling Stone

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Musgraves spilled on the project, which “is set to be released this year,” and her marriage that “just simply didn’t work out.”

“It’s nothing more than that,” she told the magazine. “It’s two people who love each other so much, but for so many reasons, it just didn’t work. I mean, seasons change. Our season changed.”

“Part of me questions marriage as a whole, in general. I mean, I was open to it when it came into my life. I embraced it,” she continued. “I just have to tell myself I was brave to follow through on those feelings. But look at Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. They’re doing something right.”

Musgraves used her music to discuss the divorce, specifically in the track “Star-Crossed”.

Teasing the new song, she sang, “Let me set the scene/ Two lovers ripped right at the seams/ Woke up from the perfect dream/ And then the darkness came/ Signed the papers yesterday/ You came and took your things away/ I moved out of the home we made/ And gave you back your name.”

Read more from Musgraves at Rollingstone.com.