Jennifer Aniston Gets Sweet Birthday Message From Ex-Husband Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston is getting a lot of birthday love.

The “Morning Show” star turns 52 on Thursday and ex-husband Justin Theroux made sure to celebrate the occasion on social media.

The actor shared a photo of Aniston on his Instagram Story, along with the captions “Happy birthday,” and, “❤️ you B!”

Theroux and Aniston married in 2015, and split in 2017, but have remained friends in the time since.

Speaking to The New York Times in 2018, Theroux said of the split, “The good news is that was probably the most – I’m choosing my words really carefully – it was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity.”

He added, “In a weird way, just sort of navigating the inevitable perception of it is the exhausting part.”