Jason Biggs Says Turning Down Ted Mosby Role In ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Is His ‘Biggest Regret’

Try and picture Jason Biggs instead of Josh Radnor as Ted Mosby on “How I Met Your Mother”, because it almost happened.

Biggs appeared on SiriusXM’s “The Covino and Rich Show” and shared his biggest regret. The “American Pie” star confirmed he was offered the role of Mosby, turning it down due to a lack of interest in starring on TV.

“I was offered the role. Yes,” Biggs confirmed. “I was offered the role and it’s probably my biggest regret, you know, on passing. I think I was in a phase of, at the time – it sounds so obnoxious to say right now – but at the time it was like, ‘okay, do I want to do TV?’ I don’t know that I was quite ready to go that route.”

“Big picture, I have no regrets. Right? I’m very lucky, very fortunate. I’m still here,” he continued. “That’s number one. Great. But yeah, if I had to pick out something I wish I had done differently, I would’ve taken that gig for sure. Absolutely.”

Had Biggs taken the role, he would have reunited with his “American Pie” co-star Alyson Hannigan, who played Lily Aldrin on “HIMYM”.

“We’ve never really talked about it,” Biggs shared. “I don’t know that she knows actually. Yeah, I don’t know if she knows.”

“HIMYM” ran for nine seasons between 2005 and 2014. It helped build or bolster the careers of the aforementioned actors, as well as co-stars Jason Segel, Colbie Smulders and Neil Patrick Harris. It was nominated for 30 Emmy Awards and won 10.

